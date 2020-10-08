Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the people who wish for Havasu to become socialist! What are you thinking? Have you told our small businesses that they have to give up more of their earnings so that we are all “equal?” Good luck with that!
Orchids to my fellow Havasuvians and Mohave County citizens who embrace and promote freedom and capitalism over socialism and Communism and proudly fly our beloved Old Glory!
Orchids to Michelle at Walgreens! You went over the top to help me solve my problem on Friday, and then calling to see if everything was OK. You’re the best!
Orchids to the medical staff at the Pulmonary Unit at HRMC. Terry, Kathy and Richard are true professionals in their field of expertise. Each patient is given the much needed attention they require. Thanks again for all you do! John.
Orchids to Havasu Classics Car Club for organizing a run honoring our police. Joined by other Lake Havasu car clubs, approximately 200 cars paraded up the main street to the police station in tribute. Great fun!
We all appreciate our police!
Onions to the onions about the hot cocoa. I’m a senior; it doesn’t matter if the cup is any color. Being around this long we should know by now that hot anything is hot. Quit blaming the other person. You make us seniors sound out there, which some are.
Onions to the person complaining about hot cocoa. When you order hot cocoa it is going to be hot. If you’re so old you cannot tell the difference between hot and cold please order iced tea from now on.
Onions to the onion about mail in ballots. It’s not fraud, as you are so quick to charge; mail in ballots aren’t even put in the mail to us voters until Oct. 7. You’re welcome and thanks for voting.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.