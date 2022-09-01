Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Innovative Primary Care of Lake Havasu City. I had a really good experience there. The staff are attentive and caring and I didn’t have wait for my appointment for an unreasonable amount of time like some places. I highly recommend!
Onions to the local fast food restaurant that can’t get my order right even after two tries and when I did get the food, it was cold.
Onions to the complainer about watering Wheeler Park. The park is used on holidays and special occasions. Also, there is a story behind the park; it’s in honor of James Wheeler. Quit complaining about things you know nothing about! Especially watering grass!
Orchids to all of the caring and resourceful people looking out for and helping to find the lost pets in our city. For many reasons we have more missing pets it seems than other cities. But what those other cities don’t have is our great community. A community willing to go above and beyond to help reunite a pet with its owner.
Orchids to Camel Towing for speedy and reasonable service! Far less expensive and a quicker response than others in an off-road situation today.
Orchids to K&E outdoor equipment! Kelly is the coolest! I had a tree that fell yesterday and because of him I was able to clean it up today! If you need anything please call K & E outdoor equipment!
Orchids to Kaleb and Valerie with The Tree Barber. These trees at our cute little “Boat House” haven’t had any trim in years so let’s just say they are feeling very fresh and very happy! Great work at a fantastic price. Thank you!
Orchids to Attention-To-Detail Havasu. They did an amazing job on my vehicle! I Highly recommend!
