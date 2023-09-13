Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the large party that stood around on the corner hooting and howling most of the night. Mini-party, much? Please take your micro-parties further out in the desert where you won’t keep anyone awake half the night.
Onions to the winding down of summer days. I always miss lounging carefree in the pool with my favorite rum drink welcoming the sunset. Only in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Barnet Dulaney Perkins eye Center. I got such great service there! The staff and I took our time, I was not rushed at all, picking out the perfect frames for my eyeglass prescription. They are beautiful! I love, love, love them. Thank you for such warm and sweet personal service.
Onions to those dryer sheets. I stopped using them and, sure enough, I stopped getting headaches. If you get headaches, I recommend you take another look at your dryer sheets. Give it a try. I did and I’m glad I did.
Orchids to Arby’s. I wish I could remember your name, you deserve lots of Orchids for making sense of my very nonsensical order which I messed up and corrected no less than four times! Thanks for putting that puzzle together and being so good at what you do.
Onions to the motel owner who refused to let me park at the most convenient space. I still don’t understand your issues. I didn’t appreciate having to park across the lot from your entrance. Do you treat all of your customers this way?
Orchids to Desert Rose. What a great place to browse and purchase. They are always welcoming and actually gave us a bottle of water when we arrived looking all in due to the heat. Thank you for your kindness.
Onions to the company that confused our account with another and closed it sending us to the collections agent! Next time, you might call and make sure you have the right party as our last name is a bit common. Orchids to being so gracious in straightening it all out though in the end.
Onions to mixing heavy drinking with gambling. I thought I was on top of it all but actually, ended up walking away hundreds of dollars in the hole. Major bummer. Lesson learned.
Orchids to Havasu Auto Care for such excellent service. Your technicians take amazing care of our truck and are always so professional and knowledgeable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.