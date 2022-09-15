Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the newly formed “coalition.” There is obviously one member that has a conflict of interest. She mentioned the same agency many times at the very first meeting. Thought this funding review panel is supposed to be neutral and unbiased?
Onions to the police response. Over the holiday weekend, some drunk guy staggered up to my front door at 2 a.m. rang my doorbell then passed out. The police were shining bright flashlights through my windows and on me and treating me like they didn’t believe me. I was sleeping like most normal people minding my own business. I don’t know him at all.
Orchids to Ashley at Parker Pest Control.
She is always so happy and upbeat. My dog and I make inside bets on what color her hair will be this month! She wears pink, heart-shaped glasses that reflect her attitude. Always smiling! Dog and I just love her! JC.
Orchids to the Onions concerning the late pension checks. You must have missed the point and that is the low confidence of our mail service. Yes, I could have this check with direct deposit but I elect not to receive it that way. If this continues, however, I may need to get it via direct deposit. By the way, I do have several checks with direct deposit so I have heard of that way to receive money. thank you.
Onions to our national, state and local lawmakers for allowing the United States to turn into a Sodom and Gomorrah.
Orchids to all of my postal customers on Acoma, Commander, Holly, Havasupai, Manor, Chalon, Alpine, Chaparral, Sahara, Bahama, Riverboat, Teetsa, Roamer, Lakeland and anyone I forgot.Thank you for being so awesome! Miss you all. Linda.
