Onions to “synching” signals. First of all, not logically possible with signals spaced at varying distance apart. Some have left turn signals all four directons, some don’t. Personally, I rarely get through more than one or two without stopping. In the past, during times of less cross traffic, I often made four to five and occasionally all of them!
Onions to the fake contractor. No truck, no tools, and shows up by Uber or Lyft, then leaves by 10 in the morning. He talks of a relationship which is obviously made up and spreads more gossip than two old ladies at a bridge game. Where do you people come from? Yuck!
Orchids to new public comments rules! I was appalled at the abusive, hateful language at some recent City Council meetings. Sad for citizens who think that’s OK and sad for council members who have to sit attentively and hear themselves referred to in those terms! Three minutes can seem an eternity in this situation, and some refuse to stop!
Onions to the divider on Lake Havasu Avenue that was supposed to prevent dangerous left turns. Now everyone, including myself, makes more dangerous “U” turns at each end of it. Way to go city!
Orchids to a great First Friday for our community! Everyone who came loved it and had a great time! Thanks for letting Thunderbolt Student Council be a part of it!
Onions to the national sandwich shop chain which refuses to accept coupons from the back of grocery store receipts at local grocery stores. Prices are also higher than similar stores here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Bradbury Memorial. Wonderful owner and staff. I was looking for cremation services for my husband and was given Bradbury Memorial to contact. I am so thankful for all their help, also River Valley Hospice. JC
Orchids to A1 Vending. Always great customer service! We are very happy.
