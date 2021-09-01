Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to kids who wear masks at school, though it seems inadequate when surrounded by those not caring to protect you. The strain on a family to get care from a hospital pediatric unit in another city sounds unbearable. Your efforts to reduce the spread of covid is appreciated.
Orchids to Master B who finally rid himself of the Tasmanian Devil. It may seem empty now, but the bare back bar fly is charging to just sit with it. We are all now keeping our cash in our wallets as it works the room for favors.
Onions to the substitute mail carrier who left our mailbox door open and our mail on the ground on Maracaibo Drive. Is it that hard to find competent substitute mail carriers? I guess so! How much of my mail has never made it to my mailbox? BC
Onions to the gubernatorial candidate who thinks we live in a military ran dictatorship. Thanks for your service, but please leave your prop hat at home next time you campaign.
Onions to the onions about the Patriot meeting. Your lunacy only serves us to be stronger, more determined and more United.
Orchids to AAA Affordable Air Conditioning. When we were looking to replace our old unit we wanted an American made unit that had an excellent warranty and after purchase customer service. We got all three with AAA Affordable Air Conditioning. Tomahawk Dr.
Orchids to Paul Gosar. He is very good to veterans. When my husband suddenly died, he helped my family get the Veterans Administration to do their duty and cover the medical expenses. We are most grateful. He is an excellent leader.
Onions to the GOP event hater. I don’t know where you were on Election Day, but Trump won Lake Havasu and Mohave County by a huge margin. If you don’t like GOP rallies move back to California.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.