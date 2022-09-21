Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my friends N. and D. who have given me so much help at a difficult stage in my life. I can’t thank you enough. You are the best!
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my friends N. and D. who have given me so much help at a difficult stage in my life. I can’t thank you enough. You are the best!
Orchids to trimming the overgrown weeds in the empty lot next to Arizona Auto Spa. Now, it is so much easier to pull out after washing my car!
Onions to bad television signals. Trying to watch football games and the picture is distorted and the sound is scratchy. I sure will be glad when some competition comes into town for improvement in the strength and consistency of the signals.
Onions to the government. They give billions and billions of our tax dollars to the Department of Education yet we have to buy the students pads and pencils. Could it be that the swamp hires their friends at high salaries, but they do nothing?
Onions for not cleaning our street after two consecutive storms. If the city would finish the curb and gutter on the rest of Chemehuevi Drive, it would be one less street for them to have to clean.
Orchids to Makai’s Cafe for the absolute best breakfast including the location, the views and the service. Excellent! Also, hats off to the salmon benedict! Thank you for a fabulous meal.
Orchids to Superior Garage Doors! They installed our purchased garage door opener the very next day. Joey fielded all preliminary questions with enthusiasm by phone. David called first, then arrived early for professional and fast installation. Best price. We are beyond pleased and happy with first-class, excellent service and value. Thanks, and a lot of gratitude from Edgewood Drive!
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body and to Chad, Steve and Tyler. Your service was above and beyond. Thank you. Chrysler 200.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
The best way for the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its legitimacy is to ignore pu…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.