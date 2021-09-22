Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the eviction moratorium finally being lifted. Can we now get the occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in D.C. served with eviction notices?
Onions to the bank that just announced it is closing. No other branch any where near here. What a blow! I have been with that bank over 50 years. Very disappointing! Are they even thinking of the customers whose lives they will disrupt?
Onions to the people going around town, loading up on prune juice. Yes, there’s a shortage of prunes this year, but there’s no need to hoard. Many of us here need the juice to make things loose. Please be respectful of us.
Orchids to CoolDude Air Conditioning for our new install of air conditioning unit at our home. Great service, crew, and installed unit was at more than a fair price. Thanks!
Onions to our local cable/internet provider. Once again we thought we had a price solidified for the next 12 months, and once again you continue to raise the rate with no explanation. Unethical business practices to say the least. Filing an FCC complaint to come.
Orchids to so many good people in town. We bought a barbecue at Lowe's. While waiting for the clerk to put it in our car, three patrons stopped and asked to help us. I kidded one and said we need help getting it out of the car at home and they asked where we live.
Onions to our city for not purchasing the new police vehicles from Bradley Ford. they do lots for community. a real slap in face. What has the ford dealer in Gilbert done for our community?
Orchids to Debonair Dogs and Kristin, the best groomer ever. She was professional and gave great cuts for Amber, Bella, and Winnie.
Orchids to anyone who can come up with a cure for all the conspiracy addicts.
Orchids to this nice cool weather so early in the fall.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
