Orchids to Ralph Tapscott, President-elect of Hospice of Havasu for generously donating ten tickets to employees and volunteers to attend the “Evening in Casablanca” at Shugrue’s. The venue was splendid and decorated beautifully. Happy Birthday Monday! Table 4 Fans.
Orchids to Noel at Anytime Fitness, for providing a photo tribute for Dick Ryan’s celebration of life located at the second floor rowing machines. The family wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” for your personal attention.
Orchids to Linda, our server at Black Bear Diner. She was amazing to watch. Not only did she have the energy of Speedy Gonzalez, but she was pleasant the entire time!
Orchids to Denny’s. I was so impressed! We got right in and right out with only a small wait. The hostess and waitstaff were very pleasant and did great with tough jobs. We thoroughly enjoyed our meal. Thank you.
Orchids to the home show this year. I thoroughly enjoyed viewing all of the great options available for home improvement these days. I was especially taken with the solar panels. I had no idea of the technology involved. I thought it was fascinating.
Orchids to Body and Soul. I got a great massage there by Luna. I highly recommend her.
Orchids to businesses with a posted dress code requiring cover ups. It makes for a much more pleasant meal if I don’t have to see mounds of fat escaping someone’s bikini. Gross!
Onions to pet owners who let their animals escape. Have you heard of a fence? Maybe fences securing your property should be mandatory before you can purchase or adopt a pet. I’ve never seen a community with so many animals always getting out. How hard can it be to hold on to your pet?
