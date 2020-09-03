Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the spa business in town that does not follow up or do the warranty work that is mentioned at the time of purchase. We will see you in court. Very bad business.
Onions to the cable company for inconsistent internet connectivity. A huge number of people depend on the internet for their jobs now. The internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity like electricity and other vital utilities. I, like others in my neighborhood have had to cancel jobs and lost the ability to work from home.
Orchids to Myra in windows and doors department at Home Depot. Been thinking about getting new sliders for a long time. She has been more than patient throughout this process. Extremely helpful in all areas of concern. We finally reached our decision and she was an important factor in it. Thanks Myra!
Orchids to Conestoga Construction for their help with the undertaking of our barbecue area. Remodeling and they have been able to give lots of input. It will be nice when completed.
Onions to the pandemics. The 1918 flu pandemic infected 30% of the world population and killed 675,000 people in the US. HIV/AIDS has killed 33 million in the past 30 years, and still no cure.
Orchids to Dr. Rebecca Lavene and her staff. Closest to a truly painless oral surgeon! Staff was very helpful with pre authorizing insurance. Hope I don’t need these services in the future, but if I do, Dr. Lavene is my first choice!
Orchids to Dr Tomas and his entire staff. He is a very skilled dentist and actually cares about his patients. The best in Lake Havasu. JW.
Orchids to all the wealthy people buying up Lake Havasu homes Congratulations! My children, who were born here, live here, have to work while in high school to help keep us in a home too small for our family. Ten years ago it was a good city. Shame on the greedy! You are causing homelessness.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.