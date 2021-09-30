Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Biden. OK Joe, you are so concerned about us Americans getting our vaccinations and wearing masks, but where is your concern about the open border and the mess you made in Afghanistan? By the way, who are the ones telling you what to do?
Orchids to Lake Havasu City’s Elks Lodge. We are just moving here from Utah and want to express our thanks to your local Elks Lodge and their Saturday bartender Martikae, for helping us get the correct information to transfer to your wonderful lodge here in town. Herb and Deb.
Onions to the arm wrestling. What’s next for this fast becoming a carnival town? Come see the fat lady with a beard in a tent on Main Street. Anything for a nickel!
Onions to a local optical shop. They were not able to make a pair of glasses with lenses that changed in the sun. The manager said it was due to the heat here and may work when it gets colder. What a bunch of BS.
Onions to the club for not serving ribs other than on Wednesday. The ribs, and
especially the sauce, are really great. They should be available to people who can not come in on Wednesdays. We have been enjoying them for awhile and I am very upset by this decision.
Onions to the orchid about the patriotic flag on Cherry Tree. Vulgarity is not patriotism, it’s disgraceful. However, that’s what your party is, anyway, so I’m not surprised by your false patriotism.
Orchids to Dave at Buxton Drywall for coming so quickly and doing a great job on our ceiling.
Onions and a big thank you to the person who found my little purse in the Smith’s parking lot and taking it in to the customer service counter. It’s nice to know there are still good people in this world. Thanks again and God bless.
Onions to the people who start their left turn in the center lane a half a mile before the light or corner.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
