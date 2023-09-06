Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Julia Carlson, DDS on Kiowa Drive. Great dentist with wonderful customer service skills. I have been very pleased with her and her staff every time I go.
Orchids to Julia Carlson, DDS on Kiowa Drive. Great dentist with wonderful customer service skills. I have been very pleased with her and her staff every time I go.
Orchids to Auto Zone. They always have everything I need in stock and their staff is very quick, efficient and attentive. I own a foreign car, so it can be difficult to find the right parts here in Lake Havasu City, but Auto Zone has never left me down and they are a pleasure to go to.
Orchids to Montana Steak House. I had a large party, a group reservation, last Saturday night, and they handled all of us with ease. The service was great, which was a relief because some of us can get a bit rowdy, but the service was seamless, the food was great. Thank you to all of the staff who did their jobs wonderfully so we could just relax and enjoy our meal and dining experience.
Orchids to the house on Ranchero Drive that has 13 flags up as a tribute to our military folks. Great job! You have given peace and hope to a lot of vested citizens.
Onions to the trash person who wouldn’t take the time to upright my trash bin which blew over on my driveway, and take the trash.
Onions to telling me I must extinguish my lights so you can enjoy the stars. I’m with you, but will you come watch my neighborhood every night to prevent another home break-in and looting? For years, I’ve been told criminals don’t like lights. Mine are on to discourage such miscreants.
Onions to the short term rental rules. Loud bass all day and night that can be heard inside of our house. No response from the short term rental hotline. We call the police and they do nothing about it! I wish council members had to listen to this.
Orchids to Dave’s Appliances, especially for Sarah in sales, and Daniel in delivery. Both were very helpful meeting our needs for a dryer. Great customer service.
Orchids to the firemen and paramedics for their help when our neighbor had a health emergency. They are so well trained and professional. I just wanted to say thank you. We are so lucky to have you working in our city.
Orchids to Kyle at Big 5 Sporting Goods for all of the help my husband received in purchasing his new pair of Skecher shoes today. What a great attitude and product knowledge of the stock in his store. Thanks, again!
