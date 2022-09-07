Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the trash that builds up on State Route 95 on the north side. Must be the way the wind blows, but we need volunteers or, like they did in the old days, prisoners to keep it cleaned up.
Onions to the trash that builds up on State Route 95 on the north side. Must be the way the wind blows, but we need volunteers or, like they did in the old days, prisoners to keep it cleaned up.
Orchids to my husband who always remembers those special events. Third time’s a charmer, honey. Love you so much!
Orchids to the library programs over the summer. My toddler and teenage daughters both had a great time. The summer programs were very engaging and kept the kids entertained for hours. Thank you!
Orchds to the kind lady who paid for my 60th anniversary cake at Albertsons and loaded my groceries in my truck. She lifted my spirits up that day. There are kind people in this world.
Orchids to a long life well lived and good friends. I was 96 years old Aug. 27. Everyone wants to know how I feel. I don’t feel 30; I still do everything but not so fast. I miss my family and friends, but I have made many new friends and they are the best friends you could have. Thank you to all of you. B. DeLarber.
Onions to the grocery store that now has only self checkout until 8 a.m. like the other big chains. That was the reason I shopped there early in the morning.
Orchids to the locals who have lent so much information to us Canadians. We are so grateful to your friendships and although we still have a bias for the Canadian life, we have been treated like California visitors and have loved the local comradery when out and about where we are staying.
Onions to those at the gym who sit on a piece of equipment while having conversations on their cellphone. If you’re going to talk on your phone go sit/stand somewhere and don’t tie up a station.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
