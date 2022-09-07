Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to the trash that builds up on State Route 95 on the north side. Must be the way the wind blows, but we need volunteers or, like they did in the old days, prisoners to keep it cleaned up.

