Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Steve the Handy man for your compassion, fair prices, and dependability to seniors in need.
Onions to the local shower door glass company who shattered our door when you were here to properly re-anchor the door they installed several years ago. Now, it appears, you don’t want to return our service charge or replace our door. You don’t stand behind your work. I may have to go to the next step.
Orchids to our California visitors. You bring life to this town and a lot of business. Thank you, and please keep coming. Our lake is your lake and thanks for all the nice tips when you’re here! You’re the best. A hospitality employee.
Onions to me for making a right on red while you were turning left on the green arrow at South Palo Verde and Acoma. Sorry about that.
Orchids to owner Steve of Worry Free Landscaping for a wonderful job! Did all we needed in a fast time and completely cleaned up afterwards. Thanks Steve! Liz
Orchids to Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, and especially KJ, for transferring our pet’s ashes into an urn for us. We just couldn’t do it ourselves. She was so compassionate and kind. Thank you!
Orchids to Dr. Tomas and his entire staff. He is a very skilled dentist and actually cares about his patients. The best in Lake Havasu.
Orchids to Buster Johnson. Your leadership during this time has been spot on. Not an easy thing to do these days.
Onions to pandemics. The 1918 flu pandemic infected 30% of the world population and killed 675,000 people in the US.
HIV/AIDS has killed 33 million in the past 30 years, and still no cure.
Orchids and thank you to Angela and Carli at HRMC Outpatient Therapy for your work treating my injury. The pain was worth the gain! Hope the gooey cupcakes were good.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.