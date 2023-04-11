Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Tom Felke and Shugrue’s. My party was perfect. Great job as
Thank you for reading!
always. Thank you, friend. J.S.
Orchids to Dr. Stuart Adams and Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center. Dr. Adams is always so personable, knowledgeable, and proactive when treating patients and their eye health. Thank you, Dr. Adams for continuing to provide quality services in Lake Havasu!
Orchids to Diane, Jeri and Midge at Havasu Garden Estates for the Beautiful 70th Anniversary party they had for us. The food from La Vita Dolce was wonderful and we had enough left over for the next night. Thank you, party!
Orchids to us. Our character cannot be disparaged by a few who know nothing of us. Just look at what life has provided for us and compare it to the ragged who take joy in hurting other’s feelings. Remember, sometimes appearance is all you need to see
Onions to all who lather themselves in cologne, aftershave, lotions, baby powder and soaps when you know you will be with a group of people as in a waiting room. A little goes a long way but a lot makes other people sick. Just be clean, not saturated!
Orchids to Dwight Kramer and crew at the Sabre Building Corporation. Last week I discovered a minor electrical issue in my RV garage they built 10 years ago. No delay to fix, just “get ‘er done”! Thanks!
Onions to the new RV sales lot with poorly designed and/or adjusted lighting that blinds drivers. This lot is an accident waiting to happen.
