Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the lady with the beautiful smile and great sense of humor. She is the Sunday morning door greeter at the Eagles. The bartender who also has a great sense of humor and makes fabulous bloody Mary’s, thanks for making our stay pleasant, see you next winter.
Orchids to Laura at Bradley Ford. Due to a small mix-up, our oil change needed to be rescheduled and Laura quickly and graciously made sure we were taken care of.
Orchids to the old staff at the Vet Center. Bring them back! Isn’t the same without you.
Orchids to the city for stepping up and being a commemorative partner for our Vietnam veterans. Awesome event on March 29.
Onions to the walk-in beauty salons that require a phone number in order to get a haircut. Some of us don’t like to give out our phone number to just anyone and think the rule “No number No haircut” is kind of silly. What does my phone number have to do with getting a 15 minute hair cut?
Orchids to JR Motors for a rush fix on our boat so that our Illinois family could enjoy their vacation! It was greatly appreciated, thanks Dion & Tom
Onions to the graphic designers who were paid to apply a protective wrap on my new truck. I have returned it twice for poor installation. After coming to them and again showing the poor application, I was told they would contact me to set an appointment. After two more weeks I had to contact them, only to be put off three more weeks.
Orchids “Maggie’s Lab Cab Mobile Phlebotomy”, What a blessing to have this business in Lake Havasu. Shaylie was wonderful with my dad. Many thanks to Maggie and Shaylie.
Onions to the people who bring their large dogs into the small dog section of the SARA park dog park and then get combative when asked politely to go to the big dog side, read the signs on the gates please.
Orchids to the good Minnesota driver. Don’t leave us, you probably haven’t had a chance to thaw out yet. Stay here with us dessert dwellers and teach us how to drive properly.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
