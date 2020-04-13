Another beautiful day Havasu...
Onions to the “vigilantes.” If you are out and about spying and taking pictures, you are also violating the governor’s stay-at-home executive order. “Remove the board from your own eye before going after the splinter in someone else’s.”
Orchids to the local volunteers sewing masks and to Human Bean for distributing them. Great service and truly appreciated. God bless you!
Onions to restaurants who are not allowing pedestrians to order food using the drive-through. If the dining room is closed they should make an exception during this difficult time.
Orchids to the ER staff and paramedics who cared for my 92-year-old mother who recently fell and injured her head. The care and compassion was outstanding. We are lucky in our small town to have such wonderful first responders.
Onions to all the pub crawlers who feel they are invincible because of their political preference…Just goes to show, you can’t fix stupid!
Orchids to those that understand how important a “restoration” is...
Onions to the store for allowing non-service dogs in the store and in the carts. This has always been an issue, but come on. I don’t want to use a cart where a dog has been sitting. If someone feels the need to bring their dog to the store go somewhere they are welcome.
Orchids to Sun City Builders. Cory, the owner, did a fantastic job. I would highly recommend.
Onions to the lady in the store parking lot. After you were done shopping you went to your car, looked around to see if anyone saw you, then left your cart in the middle of the parking lot, and left. Just remember that people have to take time and get those carts.
Orchids to Diane and Cory at Bradley Chevy for better than “completely satisfied” customer service on my Equinox. Jerry from Green Bay.
Onions to the rude guy! Never heard a salesman so rude before. I would never buy anything from you.
Orchids to Lange Veterinary for getting our suddenly ill dog in first thing in the morning. All of the staff were great and helpful.
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.