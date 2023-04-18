Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Christian and John at Superior Detailing. They brought my Jeep back to life! Good guys.
Onions to high rents. There is no place available for a middle income family here. This city used to be a nice place to come to, but no more.
Orchids to Shut Eye USA! They were wonderful to work with, great prices and exactly on time with delivery. And even hauled old bed and mattress away for us! We will definitely spread the word about this great company!
Orchids to Aloha Electrical. If you are in need of a great electrician, Larry is the way to go! He’s communicative, friendly, prompt and does a great job! I would highly recommend him. I’ve used him twice now and couldn’t be happier.
Onions to building an obscene amount of storage buildings. Yet, it seems everyone is content to put their toys on their yards. Who is using all of this storage?
Orchids to Sky High Crane Company. They have an awesome owner and employees. Thank you, guys!
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. Dr. Kurtz is wonderful, but all of the staff there are just great people who give awesome service. Plus, it’s painless!
Orchids to Chili’s. I had a long wait for my friend to show up so I waited at the bar and got the best server ever! Few places give you such complete service at the bar. Good sports TV, good snacks and drinks and wonderful service. I sure picked the right place to kill an hour.
Orchids to Sanchez-Hawkins for the beautiful work that you did on my grandmother’s ring and for the attention to detail you gave. You guys are so professional. Thank you.
Orchids, to the very nice receptionist at the Lake Havasu City office, Ms. Chris Graves. She is very professional, patient and helpful. Thank you!
Orchids to the community spirit in our beautiful town. It is so nice to see so many people eager to help others here. Thank you.
Onions to dogs barking all night. Please keep your pet indoors for those of us who need a good night’s sleep. I can’t imagine what people who work at night and need to sleep during the day go through in this neighborhood.
Onions to my mail carrier who forgot to take my stamped envelope from my mailbox! I had the flag raised; not sure what else you need to take it. Please try to remember next time. That letter had to be posted that day causing me a separate trip to the post office.
Onions to poor drivers! Has anyone noticed that Acoma Boulevard has become a raceway? People do at least 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour posted speed limit! Just leave the house 5 minutes earlier! It’s not hard!
Orchids to the urgent care facility where I had no wait to be seen by a physician. Not like the medical facility where I had to wait because of all the bureaucracy. I finally walked out after hours of waiting and never seeing a physician.
Orchids to Bradley Chevrolet. I brought my car in with an unusual issue yet you guys diagnosed it and were all over it within the hour. I love being able to get in and out with no problems. You guys are great! Thank you.
Onions to brightest garage lights on the planet. You don’t care that you are blinding all your neighbors and blocking out the stars for gazing. Can you please dial it down? I swear they can see your garage from space!
Orchids to G & G Automotive! Such talented technicians. I can’t recommend them enough.
