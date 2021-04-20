Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the guy with the big dog at Big Lots. You had no mask and it wasn’t a service dog. You dropped the leash and let your dog wander around the store while you shopped? It’s not a dog park!
Onions to the phone company. They tell you about the sale on their phones. Have you sign the little machine, even though you ask to see what you’re signing. Just to find out you are billed a huge bill. Wrong.
Orchids to First Mobile Lab Service. They came to me within a day, saved me a trip and a wait in the lab. Joanie was quick and professional. It was so easy I’m not going to the labs in person anymore.
Orchids to Cindy and Zach at Safeway drive up and go. Tuesday Cindy was walking to her car after texting that she was off work and Zach would deliver my order. I casually asked if they got my additional request for limes. My gosh Cindy turned around and hurried back inside to get the limes. Now, that’s service. Sandy
Orchids to Quail Ridge Dental Office. They are so cordial and kind to their clients. They always make you feel welcome and comfortable coming to their office. I highly recommend going there.
Onions to the local hospital. The second floor is disgusting. Bathrooms that are out of service or have no toilet paper or paper towels and look like they haven’t been cleaned in a month. The first level floors look as if you could eat off of them, not upstairs!
Onions to the dirt bikes and ATVs that run up and down Avalon Boulevard well over the speed limit making hellish noises. It’s a threat to people’s safety that live by Anita Avenue and North Park.
Orchids to Mr. or Mrs. Anonymous that resides in the Lamb of God Lutheran Church neighborhood. They generously donated a “brand spanking new” playhouse for the neighborhood children recently. While we don’t know who you are, you need to know your generosity is recognized and very much appreciated. The church playground is not for the exclusive use of kids from the church but to all of God’s Children.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
