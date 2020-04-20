Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ferguson Lawn Care. He removed a tree that was threatening electrical lines. It was a prompt response and great job at a reasonable price. Thank you Zack, for a job well done.
Onions to our local government for letting people come to Havasu and bringing the virus with them. Stay where you call home.
Orchids to Tony at Havasu Regional Medical Center MRI department. Thanks for the great MRI experience. Ron.
Onions to people who thought “social distancing” and “stay at home” was a joke. Now you have covid-19 and have been spreading it around. Do you believe it now? Ignorance is bliss for some people.
Orchids to Justin at FedEx ground for all of your help getting my son his package. Rarely do you come across this kind of customer service. You rock man! Thanks.
Onions to the bank opening at 9:30 a.m. When you should be opening earlier for the crowds. Some of us have to work.
Orchids to the London Bridge Allegro Club. A Tiffin motorhome club for the small but fun gathering in Desert Hot Springs, California, a few weeks ago. A great bunch of people to share a little time with. Buzz & Judy.
Onions to the couple visiting from Chicago saying they believe the coronavirus is a hoax. I love this community and sharing it with others, but go back to Chicago.
Orchids to Alexis and the ladies at the UPS store. I needed a label from my phone. Extremely professional, cheerful and helpful. What a ray of sunshine in these dismal days.
Onions to keeping the golf courses open. I can’t take my dog to the dog park or my kids to the park or the movies. Common sense isn’t common obviously.
Orchids to Monique and Chad on their new adventure with the opening of Dolce to Go. Great food and great people.
Orchids to Troy and Megan for helping us while hiking at SARA Park. Your efforts were truly appreciated!
Please submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner at havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.