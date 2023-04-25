Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the motorcycle driver. You drive like a jerk. When you look in the mirror, do you not realize that you are a jerk?
Orchids to Ramona and Dennis. Ramona, you created such wonderful humans. Dennis; you put up with mom and us better than I could. Ha-ha! We love you guys.
Orchids to Havasu Home Improvement! We love our new exterior paint on our house plus the repairs of our stucco. Everything was perfect from start to end. We couldn’t be more pleased and We highly recommend them. Carrillo’s on Cherry Tree.
Onions to the city for allowing the shade trees to die at SARA Park. Between the dead trees and the ants taking over, you might as well lock the gate.
Orchids to all who make the community concerts and events at the high school happen. Such a pleasure to watch and listen. Lots of entertainment for a very reasonable cost, and the variety is so enjoyable.
Orchids to Supervisor Ron Gould’s office and office manager Valerie Medina in assisting Crystal Beach Water District with our water well permitting notification issue. We look forward to working with Mohave County Development Services staff Tiffany Oliver and Courtney Hayes. Tom Sauter.
Orchids to Crown Jewelers and their amazing customer service. Also, best place to buy the perfect ring, bracelet and bejeweled iguana!
Orchids to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Republic Services, the Tire Man, and local hikers for supporting the clean- up of Mockingbird wash. With much love, Havasu Hikes
Orchids to all of the volunteers who picked up trash along State Route 95 as part of our Earth Day cleanup. We appreciate you!
Orchids to Arnold Schnetzler from Arns Handyman Specialist. He always provides the best service and is very dependable.
Onions to the owner of several stores who continue to take very expensive trips everywhere just so you can have meetings with your upper management and we are supposed to be cutting costs. Those meetings can be done here.
Onions to the people who insist on writing an onion every day about “The Club”. The Club needed a sweep and will only get better with the great new management. Change is good and all will get better. With all of our members there has to be some who complain.
Onions to the person complaining about businesses and banks processing a check that was previously bounced. The solution is not to write checks that your bank account can’t cover.
Orchids to Tracy Kutil, DVM, at Novak Animal Care Center who went above and beyond treating our diabetic cat. Thanks also to the helpful and caring staff. Idaho winter visitors.
Onions to my neighbor who just lets his dog bark at me while I work outside. He`s gone all day, the dog crap is piling up and the flies are terrible. No respect for the neighborhood!
Onions to the cranky employee who complained that I paid with a twenty dollar bill at a dollar store. She had to make change for the clerk. Be grateful for the sale at all.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.