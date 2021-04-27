Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Glenn’s Discount Yard Care. I called for estimate in the morning and he was able to do the work that afternoon. He did a terrific job of trimming my palm tree and other bushes. It was a quick and complete cleanup. I highly recommend him. Diane T.
Onions to the driver of the black pickup truck barreling through the red light at the entrance to Mc Donalds heading towards Lake Havasu City. You just barely missed killing my daughter who was making a turn on her green arrow into the mall! Please stop at the red before you do kill someone, yourself and passengers! Think don’t drink
Orchids to all the services provided by the VFW, extremely impressive community contributions! As an attendee at the District 8 Awards evening, I cannot express enough gratitude to the fine women and men of such a “giving” organization!
Orchids to the kind person who came to our front door to hand deliver two misrouted letters. One turned out to be very important. So sorry we missed you to give our appreciation and thanks.
Onions to plump chick overheard whispering to a friend, “Check out the dude with buckteeth.” Your joke that I could probably open beer bottles with them was also overheard. There’s much worse than having buckteeth. I’ll take my teeth over your cellulite hips any day. I’m sure it doesn’t “end” there!
Orchids to my mom for kindly taking me to Phoenix for my cardiologist appointment. Onions to whoever poisoned her mind with conspiracy theories and flat out lies, that was a very uncomfortable car ride.
Orchids to my friend, the poet. Your words lifted me, made me a better person, something I could not have done on my own. I thank you and will pay it forward. “Ranger Terry”.
Onions to all of those speeding past pulled-over cars. Yes, I look and make sure that no one is right by me before I open the door but when people are going 15-20 over the speed limit it’s hard to time when to open the door. You guys suck and will probably take my door off.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.