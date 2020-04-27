Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the coronavirus. I found a young lady sitting on my couch yesterday. Apparently she’s my wife. She seems nice.
Onions to hoarders. If you need 144 rolls of toilet paper for a 14 day quarantine you probably should’ve been seeing a doctor long before covid-19.
Orchids to LHC competition. Who has the loudest exhaust, can get to the next stop light quickest, has the noisiest tires and can get from point a to point b the fastest by following the closest and avoiding stopping at intersections on red. Four way stops are a great challenge to show off the “me first” attitude.
Onions to the county for not repairing the shoulder off of London Bridge Road just south of the mall turnoff. Put in an asphalt or concrete apron and save a car rolling over or a bicyclist falling into the washed out area.
Orchids to having the truth before getting the trust!
Onions to the seniors at the store during senior hour who have no clue what social distancing is.
Orchids to our great neighbors! Always watching out for one another, picking up our newspaper, trash bin etc. You all are great neighbors! Linda & Mike.
Onions to the once again entitled visitor who thought the 40-mile drive to see a vet for a pet was too much for them because our vets where all booked. We are all so tired of you people thinking the world rotates around you. Wow, that short drive was really difficult.
Orchids to Modern Fence Technologies. Their crew was professional and on time everyday. They made sure we were 100% satisfied with their work. What a great company. Our fence looks great. Thanks.
Onions to the dog walkers letting your dogs ramble all over my yard. You walk your dogs and let them go wherever they please. I’m tired of picking up poop! Tired of my ground cover being trampled over and peed on! Then when confronted about it they just look at you like your stupid!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
