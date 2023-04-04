Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the nursing professionalism experienced at Havasu Regional Medical Center. I received excellent care while hospitalized early in March. All of the staff on the third floor excelled in their care and I especially want to praise these three nurses who put up with me: Ria, Shela and Maise. Joy S.
Onions to the store app on my phone. Every time I put my phone in my pocket I have to log back in again in the store for deals.
Onions to the parents of four children who were carelessly riding bikes Saturday in Rotary Park. The boys dressed in black with backpacks threatened a man for calling out their behavior. Your children threatened them. Life lessons needed now, or you will have serious problems later! Good luck.
Onions to people who rent part of their personal property to recreational vehicles or 5th wheels. It makes your property look trashy.
Onions to the employee who pointed to hard dog treats and hemp oil when I asked for something to calm my cat. Pet Relief is hemp oil not CBD. Hemp oil is for nutrition, CBD is for medicinal purposes. $30 wasted. Do I have to ask more than one employee?
Onions to the men posting about how much they love their wives on Facebook. Is this something you have to do to talk yourself into “feeling love” or did she “request” that you do this?
Onions to part time resident/owners for leaving their homes to become scorpion weed farms that spread their seeds to all neighbors.
