Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the poor and hateful people writing about the wealthy and elite people. We worked hard for our money. Jealousy doesn’t look good on anyone.
Orchids to those using common sense during this trying time — those that follow the basic guidelines.
Onions to the veterinarians. Snowbird from Washington with sick dog had to go all the way to Kingman to get an appointment. Dog is dying from cancer!
Orchids to the people of Havasu who are taking the advice and being sensible about staying in and going out just when needed.
Onions to those who are not putting themselves in quarantine. They will be the ones complaining in the next weeks and months when the virus has hit our county and city hard. Protect our town.
Orchids to our very patriotic neighbor for taking down his political flag. You understand the American flag unites us, the political flag divides us. Proud to be your patriotic neighbor!
Orchids to those who vote to stop the smoking in the club. Two other places have directed members to smoke on the patio. Think of everyone, not just yourself. Some cannot come in due to health issues. Put adult pants on and be kind to all.
Orchids to the orchid about knowing not to buy a house on a street with political flags. Who knew it could be so easy to keep your neighborhood great by flying your flags to support our country. God Bless America.
Onions to the grocery checker on a very busy morning telling people, “It’s all a hoax.” Right or wrong, folks are concerned and doing their best. Politically influenced anti-science opinionating serves no one.
Orchids to Tammy at Miracle Ear for all her help and reassurance. She was my angel when I was in a panic and calmed me down and spent time fixing my problem.
Onions to my ex who came to collect his personal belongings. Then stole food out of my freezer. How low will you go. Despicable.
Orchids to the kind people at Urgent Care. I came in with a small issue and they gave me a ton of advice and list of options for free, Thanks!
