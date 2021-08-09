Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onions about our helicopters, They may be training for emergency rescues or transports. Yes it may be noisy but if your life is on the line they are your only hope to get emergency care. I hope you never have an emergency that requires them but please make sure to not use their service if they offer if. It might be too noisy for your neighbors.
Orchids to Havasu Renegade Riders. Your donation of filled backpacks and huge buckets of school supplies for Arizona’s Children Association was amazing. Your community support is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to the eviction moratorium ending. I might finally be able to find a place to live now that all the deadbeats are getting thrown out of their rentals.
Onions to the onion complaining about the helicopters. So what if they are practicing, it has to be done somewhere. Why not here?
Onions to the onion about getting pneumonia from cold air conditioning in buildings. Don’t you know colds and pneumonia are not caused from cold conditions? It’s bacterial or viral. Hope you know enough to get your covid shot!
Onions to complaining. Get a life. Who cares what other people think about your backyard, socializing skills, 100 dollar glasses of wine, changing the trash pick up day, the neighbor’s house color, someone walking their dog wrong at the dog park and on and on. Ugh. Get happy!
Onions to the US Women’s Olympic soccer team. Perhaps if you had put your focus into your sport instead of US politics you may have brought home a gold medal!
Onions to the association on the north end of town. Why am I paying my association fees when the guidelines are not being enforced? There are multiple cars on people’s property, and trash that looks like a dump. Thank God I have a steak house next door so I can go have a beer to ease my stress.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.