Onions to the Canadian bird from Manitoba who thinks that we are selfish because of our covid-19 numbers. They have no clue how popular we are in summer with the boating masses that come here. Our masses total is high from people like you showing up to infect our population. Stay home like recommended. Thanks.
Onions to the club that is regularly in the Onions. It’s not normal and it’s an embarrassment. Really good people refuse to be a part of your so-called fellowship, you truly are a stain on a good organization who has went amuck. No wonder everyone complains we won’t be back this winter.
Orchids to the Onion about our essential worker who has been missing from the club. Please come back. We have purchased a mask that’s more of muzzle than a mask and have bought enough hand sanitizer along with a full face shield for your essential self.
Onions to the low life who put a broken egg in my mail box, presumably because I fly a Trump flag. Remember Karma.
Orchids to the bicyclist who led my runaway dog back to our condo, while I was out of breath from trying. Thank you very much!
Onions to the Canadian who has a million people and only 335 cases of the virus. Maybe Arizona should close its borders only to residents and U.S. citizens and we wouldn’t have as many cases either. Canada closed its borders.
Orchids to Bill Thomas on his letter. Taking down writers for always spreading hate when we all should be trying a little love now and then. Try being nice for a change.
Onions to the person who throws their bags of dog droppings by the tunnel in front of businesses on Maricopa Ave. between Bashas’ and South McCulloch Boulevard. There are two of us who have cameras. We found video of you. Do it again and we will call the police. Take it home to your own trash. You are littering!
