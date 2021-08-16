Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Black Bear Diner. I have been going there since they took over Jerry’s Pancake House. The food is great, and the servers are very helpful and friendly, and the restrooms are clean. Reasonable prices for great food with huge portions. My only caveat is my seat cushion had a big tear in it and was so old, it was not comfortable to sit on. I hope they improve that before the winter visitors get here.
Onions to the individual who discarded the guinea pig (Mr. Nibbles) and his brother in an empty lot to die of heat exposure! Mr. Nibbles lost his brother because of you! You’re the animal that should be caged !
Onions to the “RV business”. Real eyesore for residents living in area, and also not a look Havasu should display. RVs are parked all over the area. Havasu officials and code enforcement need to get this under control.
Orchids to Janice at Janice’s Beauty Salon for coming to our home to give my husband his hair cuts. What a wonderful service for someone wheel chair bound. The prices are reasonable and she’s such a thoughtful person.
Onions to Telesis staff for allowing parents to park in the cul-de-sac, get out, and walk their kids to class. It’s an accident waiting to happen! If your kid can’t get to class independently, please park in the dirt lot.”
Orchids to Praxair Work Clothing for multiple orders and returns of boots. After several tries, we found boots with good ankle support for my arthritic feet. Thank you!
Orchids to Big O Tire for service on various vehicles over the years. Friendly and reliable folks. Especially thanks for the tire pressure check when my warning light came on!
Onions to the loose cat on Roadrunner Drive. We have noticed fewer quail. If this is your cat, please do not let it outside (especially in this heat)!
Orchids to whomever turned in my wallet at Smith’s. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
