Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City community for coming out and participating in our Christmas in July parade. Our residents really enjoyed it at both of our communities. Prestige Assisted Living.
Onions to the neighbors who told my husband he was going to go to jail for lighting off fireworks.You, wasted the police officers valuable time by calling them and sending them out. This matter could have been handled more civilly. Next time just talk to your neighbor respectfully.
Orchids to El Padrino Pizza in the Bashas’ shopping center. It’s an excellent pizza at a very fair price. I’ll definitely be back. Also, thanks to the young lady who helped when my phone died in the parking lot during pick-up. She was very sweet and helpful. Carol.
Onions to the local internet cable provider. The internet is off and on daily for over two week. Does anyone else have this problem?
Orchids to all the grocery store shoppers who bring their own shopping bags. I watched so many people lick their fingers to separate a grocery bag at Walmart. That was enough to make me realize I should bring my own bags to prevent people’s saliva from touching my shopping bags. Gross!
Onions to the woman taking down election signs here in the city. Onions also to those calling people names for flying flags. I guess if all of you get your way we won’t have a
first or second amendment. You’re not from Portland or Seattle are you?
Onions to not leading by example. How about lead by example and communicate? You ask a group of people to follow guidelines for safety, but you throw the guidelines out for your meetings. What kind of leadership is that? Where’s the safety?
Orchids to the beautiful soul who paid for my lunch at Culver’s. It was so unexpected. I have paid it forward. This really warms my heart.
Orchids to Dr. Balderrama and the staff at HRMC. Thanks to the staff and travelers for stepping up in these trying times. LC.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
