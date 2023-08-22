Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Aaron of Mohave Solar. We called Mohave Solar who installed panels on the garage roof that regulates our pool water. Aaron found the problem and fixed it in record time. He saved us beaucoup bucks. Nice smile, too! Kudos to Aaron.
Onions to auto-tipping. What a great way to ostracize your customers. Especially those staff who hand me my take away food and do nothing else. What am I tipping you for?
Orchids to Dynamic Cleaning and Restoration. They provide timely and outstanding service cleaning carpets, emergency extraction and restoration, tile cleaning-grouting and more. Thank you, Dynamic team!
Orchids to Matt at Anytime Fitness. Great personal trainer. I highly recommend him.
Onions to the person in Walmart who took my cart! Why can’t you get your own cart? You not only stole my cart when I wasn’t looking, but you dumped my contents out somewhere in the store. How rude!
Onions to the human resources personnel who continue to be the reason good people are leaving the profession. Take ownership and treat people the right way!
Orchids to Tamir at Enterprise Rental Car. Personalized service is so rare these days, yet I get it from Tamir every time I need to rent a car. Please, make this man management already!
Orchids to River Valley Home Health and Hospice. I can’t put into words how your staff’s compassionate care toward my father made his passing so much easier to bear. This town is so lucky to have you as a resource. Thank you.
Orchids to Hildy for calling out the person who thinks highly of himself. Cutting jobs and services is not the answer to balancing a budget. People need jobs and services.
Onions to the Onion-giver about the elderly person going to the food bank saying old people have money and don’t need the food bank ! Not all old people have money and many struggle daily to just get by in today’s economy.
