Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Diablo Landscaping, David and his crew, Jacob and Kanan, for taking something ugly and making it beautiful. Your work was excellent, plus working in the heat was beyond expectation. Highly recommended-Fishman Drive.
Orchids to Jonathan Lucas for his amazing window cleaning business. He does so much for the community, including being a pastor at The Sanctuary Church. He has done so much for our business and I would highly recommend his services to anyone! God Bless!
Orchids to Ivan of Bagel Bin. He is one of the most kind, generous people I have ever met. He always comes by with extra bagels to provide to our community. We are so thankful for his amazing bagels and for all that he does to make a difference!
Orchids to Corn Pop for stealing 5 tires off the big rig, driven by the guy that loves to smell hair.
Orchids to Joshua at London Bridge Plumbing. It’s great when you find someone who returns calls, shows up when they say they will, and does an awesome job at a reasonable price. If you want a great plumber, call Joshua. He’s a super nice person too.
Orchids to Juan at Juan’s Garage Door Service. When others had a 3 week wait, Juan came right away and installed an awesome new garage door opener. So nice to find people you can highly recommend.
Orchids to Jeremy Laramore at Quality Restoration and crew for their professionalism in the restoration and remodel of our condo. All great to work with. Trustworthy, exceptional work ethics, and highly recommended.
Onions to the city. With a population now of over 57,000 people and 70,000 with visitors, why do we not have more stores here? Stores such as Target, Sam’s, Costco, or Kohls. Bullhead City has less population but more stores. Really?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
