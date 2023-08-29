Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Pruitt’s Plumbing. In a time when quality service is rare, I want to recognize Pruitt’s Plumbing and especially Jake for taking care of my major plumbing problem. Jake was on time and fixed the leaking pipes professionally. He was very cordial and a pleasure to work with. Pat K.
Orchids to our great server, Andrew, at the Foundry restaurant. Great service with such a pleasant attitude and smile. Thank you, Andrew. We will be back.
Orchids to Lake Side Spine and Pain. I have been a patient of Doctor Diep since he came to Lake Havasu City. I have been to many pain management clinics but no one has ever helped me until I started seeing Doctor Diep and his staff. They are very best. My wife and I are so thankful for them. Thank you.
Onions to progressively larger potholes. I think it’s time to get road maintenance at work again on Smoketree Drive. The potholes are starting to getting bigger and need fixing.
Orchids to Dawn, our server for dinner, at the Elks Lodge. She is energetic, efficient and always has a big smile. Thank you. Us
Orchids to Peyton at Whiz Kids. He is the best! He fixed our computer problem in a few minutes when we brought it to the shop. He was understanding of the problem, possessed a great attitude and was an all-around nice guy. We feel lucky to have you Peyton, keep up the great customer service!
Orchids to Junior at Auto Zone! He helped us find the right mount for our cell phone in the car. He took several trips out in the heat to ensure he got just the right cell phone mount for us. He is knowledgeable about the different kind of mounts and very patient! Customer service at its best!
Orchids to Healthy Foot Spa. I am super happy with the foot and whole body massage combo I received from Kevin. So relaxing and I highly recommend this new business. I will become a regular customer.
Onions to the guy at the pharmacy who doesn’t think I deserve a handicapped spot. You don’t know people’s struggles. I hope you never need a handicapped spot. God bless.
