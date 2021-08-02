Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person who was bad mouthing my son and his family for wanting a nice landscaped backyard. Get your facts straight before bad mouthing other people. Look around you, Lake Havasu City is a dirt town.
Orchids to the Lafayette Lane Onion. Why not add to the Onion by contacting the city fathers or anyone else who can or should do something about it.
Orchids to HRMC for the outstanding MASH program! It was very educational for the students and covered a lot of areas of interest. Thank you for all the time and effort you put into it...well done!!!
Onions to the house on Cherry Tree with the leaking irrigation system. Every morning lots of precious water pouring down the street. Please get it fixed.
Onions to Republic Services for changing trash pick up days. Having the same trash pick up day for over 30 years, now that day is changing for whatever reason, service will not be any better!
Onions to organizers of the Havasu 100 get-together. You thought your plans were under wraps, but in this town secrets have a way of escaping. I didn’t expect to be invited even though I qualify. You can have your hundred dollar glasses of wine and cutesy toasts. I spent the evening with good friends.
Onions to some guests at the party, not all of you. For nearly three hours, I watched you seemingly fixated in one spot. You would not mingle and socialize. I’m sure I’m not the only person who noticed. Your mannerism came across as boorish. If the club puts on another party next year please stay home.
Onions to our local internet company’s customer service. When I recently called I was not satisfied with the person I was speaking to and asked for the supervisor or the Retention Department. She refused and refused to transfer me to anyone. Something has to be done with this company. It was an awful experience.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.