Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to David and the team from Diablo Landscaping. They return calls, show up when they say they will, and are just an awesome team. They are hardworking, mannerly, and pleasant. Thank you for making our house lovely on the outside as we get ready to sell it. You really went the extra mile.
Orchids to Nikki and the staff at the credit union. You have made banking history-a happy bank! It’s a joy to do business while watching the staff smile, laugh, and do a quick, efficient job. Fun banking! Thank you, Peggy.
Orchids to wearing a red shirt on Fridays. Showing your support and thanks for our men and women past and present service in the military. God Bless America.
Orchids to our city if they would post speed limit signs on Kearsage Drive between Lobo Drive and McCulloch Boulevard, South. People rip through at 40 mph, then tailgate, honk, or pass over the double line. It is a very dangerous situation for those of us who do know and drive the speed limit.
Onions to all of the political letter writers who can not express their opinions or point of views without “name calling”. Do you want people to listen and understand your views? Tone down the nasty name calling!
Orchids to Christine, owner of Gold Star Trophy and Awards. She always meets my award or certificate needs, no matter how tight the deadline, and with a cheerful attitude!
Onions to the store with lots of handicap carts that are never charged
up. I go in early in the mornings and find them not charged or plugged in.
Someone needs to be in charge of them.
Onions to all of the Californians who are still out here. Go home! Get back to your normal lives and stop crowding the town. Your summer is over now. Your children are back in school. You shouldn’t be getting drunk out on the lake anymore. Also, wear proper clothing in businesses.
