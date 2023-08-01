Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my good friend for giving me nice lemons off his tree. Onions to the lemons for being juiceless inside.
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the condition of our streets and highways, especially State Route 95 on the north end. Yet our coffers are full from various taxes. Maybe Arizona’s Department of Transportation has a plan but who will still be around? Guatemala has better roads.
Onions to the restaurant for not having its French onion soup ready and available for the lunch crowds on Wednesdays. Bad planning!
Onions to the Onion-giver about getting plenty of notice that Bank of America was pulling out of Lake Havasu City. One afternoon I received a form letter that the Havasu branch was closing. The closest branch would be Prescott. There was no mention of any ATM status and the next day the building was closed! If that’s lots of notice to you, it is not to me.
Orchids to the residents of The Views at Lake Havasu City. Just great people all around and I enjoy being around them.
Orchids to Lakeview Family Dental. Dr. Shaw and Jenni, and actually their entire staff, were very professional and courteous. I recommend them highly.
Orchids to the girls at Starbucks inside Smith’s. They are always so kind and make the best coffee drinks. Both Starbucks and Smith’s is very lucky to have such sweet and competent employees.
Orchids to The Cool Dude Air Conditioning Services. We had an issue with our air conditioner unit making noises and hearing and feeling all of the vibrations on the roof. So we called the The Cool Dude and they got a technician here by the end of the day. They replaced the fan motor that had failed for a very reasonable fee. These guys are great! We are very happy with them and recommend them highly!
Onions to hikers who continue to get lost and need to be rescued even after new signage has been installed at SARA Park! If you are a novice hiker, get smart and cut your teeth on trails when it isn’t 115 degrees out.
Orchids to Sheryl, the best sister a person could ever ask for. You are an angel at heart, always there for others and ready to help. Keep bringing out the best in people, it is your gift.
