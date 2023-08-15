Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Orchids to Republic Service. We decided to clean out our garage and called Republic Service to schedule a pick-up date that they could take all of our large, unwanted junk. They came when they said they would and it was completely free! Easy to schedule, easy to get it done. Great job!

Jake Wilson

Onions to the person that brings their dog to the big box store to, "get it out of the heat". Leave it home, out of the heat.

