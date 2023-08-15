Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Republic Service. We decided to clean out our garage and called Republic Service to schedule a pick-up date that they could take all of our large, unwanted junk. They came when they said they would and it was completely free! Easy to schedule, easy to get it done. Great job!
Orchids to Lisa at Smith’s Food and Grocery. You do a great job. You and your baggage clerk are awesome and make a great team. Keep up the good work!
Onions to the guy in black pickup truck. You were on your phone the entire time I was behind you on Acoma Boulevard. I know you were probably working, but best to put that down or pull over to talk. Thank you!
Orchids to Anderson Toyota. I brought my car in to have its annual check-up and they turned it around fast and furiously. Great people, great job! Thank you.
Orchids to the person who helped me clean up my dog’s mess at the local big box store. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you letting me bring my pet in to get her out of the heat. Your customers also love petting her as she is very friendly. So, when she messes up big time, your assistance in helping me clean it up is greatly appreciated.
Orchids to Tavern 95 for a fun dining experience. Not only was the food very tasty, the portions were large and the service was fantastic! It was great to have a meal without having to prepare and clean up. Thank you Tavern 95!
Onions to all of the training flights making noise overhead. I can’t seem to relax in my own pool without hearing sirens or planes. Silence is golden.
Orchids to The Spot restaurant. They have the best cauliflower pizza I have ever tasted. Although they are always busy, I got my to-go order in under a half an hour.
Orchids to Top Turf AZ! The staff were very detail oriented and tuned in to what we wanted. Plus, they had the job done in two days! Our backyard has never looked better, and I wish we had done this sooner.
Orchids to Cardinali BBQ for some amazing food! Tri tip sandwich was fantastic. If you see this food truck you should definitely stop and buy a nice meal.
Onions to the person that brings their dog to the big box store to, "get it out of the heat". Leave it home, out of the heat.
