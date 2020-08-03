Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to whoever onioned the fire department. I am a retired California fire captain and can say we don’t spend all of our time sitting in a station waiting for you to knock on the door. We spend our days in the field inspecting, preventing and educating. Get yourself educated and call 911 for emergencies.
Orchids to our fire department,”heroes” to me. My husband is having difficulty swallowing because of covid-19. The firefighters were suited up in PPE upon arrival. No transport needed, but I remain forever grateful!
Onions to the know it all. Yes Karen, bug and weed companies pay for the hydrant water. It’s at least $300 a month. How would you look in 100 plus degree weather?
Onions to Roberta. You’ve lost the dream! Come on! Come back on track. It’s time. Turn this into an Orchid!
Orchids to Bill Thomas, Carolyn Blackmore and Dick C. Davis for stating the facts and the truth.
Onions to the private club for reopening and serving food. How many people have to pay with their lives before you close your doors. Shame on you!
Onions to them.
Them: We’re fundraising in town and our goal is $15,000. Me: Cool, what’s the fundraiser for? Pandemic relief funds? Meals on wheels? The Salvation Army? St. Vincent de Paul’s? Free diapers for needy families? School lunch drop offs? Them: A statue of a jet skier at the new launch ramp! Me: I’ll donate an onion.
Orchids to the club. Even though we have had the covid-19 brought into our private club we are proud to say we are open. We may not have food, but we have bravery. No amount of state mandated shutdowns can stop us from soaring above the pandemic and its silly rules. Come down and join, we are open.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or submit by email to planner@havasunews.com
