Orchids to Justin at Havasu Pest Control. He’s the best pest control employee we’ve ever had spray our home. He’s thorough and will answer a question if asked. He is just a great guy! They’re lucky to have you on board, Justin!
Orchids to Frontier Dermatology for the professional way their amazing office is run by the entire staff! Thank you, Clinton, for making your office run like clockwork! Keep up the great work!
Orchids to Sherah, legal document preparer and Quentin at Quick Stop Government Services! The best help we’ve had in years updating our trust. Professional, timely, knowledgeable and patient in answering all of our questions with a reasonable price. They are the best and highly recommended! Thank you!
Orchids to Alan’s Landscaping. They showed up ready to work when they said they would and did a wonderful job. My yard looks fantastic! They worked well together to get the job done. Thanks, guys!
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body and Towing. I was rear-ended and needed a new bumper. They worked with the other insurance company and had the repairs done in one day! Thank you.
Onions to changing the waiting room seating from a cushioned sofa to two hard chairs. This is supposed to be a relaxing place. Sitting in a hard chair is not relaxing. Also, maybe providing more seating would also add to your customer’s comfort while they wait.
Orchids to Justin at Arizona Coastal Construction. I had my tile roof painted and they did a great job. They are respectful, responsible and their price was reasonable.
Orchids to the staff at the Motor Vehicle Department for such great help in getting our drivers licenses for my wife and I. Thanks, again
Orchids to the person who found my telephone in Albertsons parking lot and turned it in. It is appreciated so very much. God bless you.
Onions to the companies claiming to give health tests that is not covered by our insurance company. We are out about a thousand dollars. Please, ask your physician before you do this.
