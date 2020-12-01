Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the police officer who made certain I was able to walk across the street safely at the intersection of Smoketree and State Route 95. A very dangerous intersection. Thank you!
Orchids to people who politely stand at the far end of the conveyor belt at grocery or drug store counters. This allowing 6 feet distance so as not to expose other customers. Sometimes people forget. Today that happened at the grocery store and I felt uncomfortable as I have a heart condition.
Orchids to Russel at Nybble Computers, Inc. on Scott Dr. We weren’t sure how to install Zoom on our computer. We took our laptop in and he had it installed in no time, at a very fair price. He was very friendly and knowledgeable. Also told us to call if we had any questions. We had a nice Zoom conversation with my mother-in-law and relatives on Thanksgiving. Thank you again, Russel.
Onions to the Mexican restaurant which used to be our favorite. My neighbor and I ordered dinners the night before Thanksgiving. We were told they would be ready in 30 minutes. We rode there together. Ours was ready right after we arrived. Hers took almost another hour. Ours was cold and ruined.
Orchids to Calvary Church for its Thanksgiving gathering. Multiple Orchids to Shugrue’s for fabulous food and service for the gathering. Fellowship was special. Food was yummy. Servers were kind and attentive the whole 2+ hours!
Orchids to Havasu Community Health Foundation for all you do for all members of our community!
Orchids to Travis and Gunnar from LeGrand Plumbing for the professional and courteous service they provided. It’s nice to see young people so focused and friendly.
Orchids to WestWater for its reverse osmosis service. Thanks to Marty and Mike for helping us out in a time of need. Mike came over had an instant answer for our problem and fixed us up. Happy Holidays to all.
Orchids to the Vietnam reenactors. I thought I might have to go a holiday weekend without hearing gunfire troop movements and mortars at night.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
