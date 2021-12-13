Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Game and Fish for not maintaining fenders on docks at Windsor Launch. I now have gouges in my hull.
Onions to the jerks for throwing your tires, furniture, mattresses, and everything else one could imagine in our beautiful desert areas. You know who you are! Stop it before you goof it up for all of us. The fine for getting busted is so high, you could go to the dump many, many times. Please have respect for our desert areas.
Orchids to the wonderful ladies and gentlemen who stopped to help me up when I took a spill over my dog while on a walk on Sunday afternoon. Your kindness was truly appreciated.
Orchids to the lady in line at the Verizon store on Wednesday who helped me with the very large print on my phone.
Onions to the side by side group and off-road vehicle retailer spreading around rumors the former course designator dropped the ball. He retired from it and did so the proper way. Saying awful things like that, especially when it isn’t true, is hurtful and disrespectful.
Onions to the woman complaining about someone saying “Happy Holidays.” For your information, Christmas isn’t the only December holiday, nor is everyone Christian. Saying “Happy Holidays” is a lot more inclusive.
Onions to the person flying the flag with profanity on Bear Street. I’m sure you think it makes you look tough. Not really -- just stupid. No respect for your neighbors.
Onions to the orchid about homeless living in Rotary Park saying they deserve to live in the park because they are just like everyone else. No, they are not. They don’t work, pay taxes, or contribute to anything in society. They need to be institutionalized and treated professionally.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
