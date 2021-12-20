Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Diane at Bradley Motors service department for being on top of things. Bradley Motors, you have a gem! Diane, keep up the good work! Proud Silverado owners.
Orchids to insurance companies charging a surcharge on unvaccinated people and insurance companies that will no longer pay for hospitalization for unvacinated covid patients.
Orchids to Brett of Whiz Kids. He replaced the electronic board in my electric dog door. Plus, he had to remove the door from the wall and take it apart to do this. I appreciated the quick work as this was his first dog door. Thanks, Dawn J.
Onions to thinking $100,000 for a 400 square -foot home is affordable. A four-bedroom home at $200,000, mortgage is approximately $600-$1,500 a month plus, $600-700 for land. There is rent and home owners insurance, not to mention who’s going to pay for the water usage?
Orchids to the couple who came to my aid when I fell and cracked my skull. The lady was more concerned with my bleeding than I was. The cuts will heal and the bruises will fade. Again, thank you. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to Harriet with Burgers by the Bridge, for catering the London Bridge Resort Christmas party. Fabulous food and great service.
Onions to the lazy neighbors who don’t bring in their trash cans for at least three days after pick up. Isn’t there some regulation that says emptied trash cans should be removed from the curb within a certain amount of time?
Orchids to Lisa at Canine Kisses for all of her kindness and compassion for my little best buddy Zak. Lisa you are the best groomer ever. Thanks for all you do.
Orchids to my wonderful employer who brings donuts every Friday.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.