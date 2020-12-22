Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions were appropriate to whomever stole your deceased mother’s wind sock, just possibly the thief wanted the wind sock so that Santa could land his sleigh into the wind at their residence. Just a thought.
Orchids to George Link of AZ Flags & Flag Poles of Lake Havasu City. He is such an incredibly kind, patriotic and wonderful man who has done an immense amount of good for the city of Lake Havasu. We are so grateful for our new flag pole!
Orchids to all those folks who hung Christmas lights.
Onions to drivers that get into the left turn lane a half mile before the light.
Orchids to Dr. McGuire for seeing our kitty Dixie on such short notice. You care so much for our pets. She is on her way to recovery. Thank you, Linda and Igor and Dixie
Orchids to the police officer who made certain I was able to walk across the street safely at the intersection of Smoketree and State Route 95. It’s a very dangerous intersection.
Orchids to Brenden and Angel who delivered our new refrigerator on Saturday! Very professional, and masked up! Glad Lowes sent them to set it up!
Orchids to Christmas Tree Lane and all the festive lights in between. What a beautiful ride! Thank you Havasu for putting cheer in our hearts at this trying time. Happy Holidays to all!
Orchids to Santa and Mrs. Clause for making a tour of the north side of town on Saturday in their red convertible “48” chariot with the Grinch in the back seat. It brought a lot of smiles from a lot of people which is needed in these difficult times.
Orchids to Scott Riley for installing our flag pole, what an incredible job. Scott has the greatest work ethic; only having three days off a year! So thankful for him and for what he has done for the city of Lake Havasu.
Orchids to Laurie of Bliss Beauty Lounge! She does such an incredible job with dermaplaning, I have never been so comfortable with someone using a scalpel on my face!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
