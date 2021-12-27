Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to myself for fighting cancer and taking good care of my mother who has dementia at the same time. Plus, I paid off both of my operations and radiation bills with no charity funds. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and God bless everybody.
Dean.
Orchids to William McConnell, CEO of KRMC, for his transparent, frank, factual, credible and articulate presentation concerning covid situation.
Orchids to all of the charities and donations going so strong this holiday season. It’s amazing all of the people who work so hard on the behalf of so many.
Onions to the city for not clamping down on all of the homeless people in our wonderful city. The compounded ancillary costs to the taxpayers is substantial yet never spoken of by anyone. Putting out fires, trash pick-up, pollution, legal fees, squatting nuisances and environmental damage are just a few of the gifts from the homeless.
Onions to the guy in the brown truck racing down McCulloch this morning. There are dogs loose and kids walking to school or bus stops. Please show some respect and consideration and slow down!
Orchids to my wonderful neighbors for bringing in my trash cans while we were out of town for Christmas. Thank you for being so kind. You are the best!
Orchids to our local grocery stores for always allowing the coupon price even when I don’t actually have the coupon. No matter which store I go to, they all perform this consideration. It is so much appreciated as I don’t like to carry too many things on me.
Onions to all of the panhandlers hanging out on the same corners. The next time I see one, I’m going to pull over and hand them a job application!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
