Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all of the individuals and organizations that send monetary donations to the Senior Center in support of Meals on Wheels. Your donations are what keep the program up and running! The recipients and staff thank you for thinking of us!
Orchids to Norma Lembach and Teri Pfeifer for your very well written letters to the editor published on Dec. 24. Both letters are very factual and understandable.
Orchids to Renee in Smith’s Click list, for going an extra two miles with my grocery order! Much appreciated!
Onions to myself, I forgot that I was in Havasu the first 10 minutes I got here. But then I soon realized, visually, that I had arrived where drivers don’t use signal lights that are installed on their vehicles, they are color blind to red lights, and don’t know what a speed limit means. Paradise?
Orchids to the two installation fellows from River Valley windows. Two polite and friendly fellows did a fabulous job installing our new sliding doors. Everyone at River Valley is pleasant and very consumer friendly. They were great to work with and we love our sliding door.
Orchids to the pretty blonde at Michael Allen who helped us with a furniture purchase. Such a pleasant person to work with who was so patient and helpful in finding just what we wanted. Michael Allen is the best furniture store in Havasu.
Orchids to the Desert Hills Fire Dept. for taking Santa around our local neighborhood. It is very much appreciated!
Orchids to the Desert Hills Fire Department for the mini parade on Christmas Eve day. Loved it! Santa looked great. You brought many smiles. Thank you and stay safe. Happy Holidays from Sun Lake Village.
Orchids to the very kind young postman who took the time on Christmas Eve to knock on our door and return our mailbox key. Thank you very much. I hope your Christmas was wonderful.
Onions to the blonde lady with her high heeled boots in the grocery store. No Mask! Read the sign! You are not above the rest of us!
