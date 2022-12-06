Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchards to Miracle Ear front office lady. She always greats us with a big smile and a hearty hello!
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchards to Miracle Ear front office lady. She always greats us with a big smile and a hearty hello!
Onions to restaurants still charging outrageous prices and using the same tired excuses as to why. Pandemic is over, gas prices are coming down, and inflation is cooling off. What’s the next excuse? The sky is blue? Pure greed. Eat at home.
Orchids to the onion-giver about the club. If you can post it, say it’s the green building by the bridge or say it’s the largest club in the city. Every oath taken during initiation is broken daily by rude bar keepers or the local daily guzzlers being liars and narcissists.
Onions to the driver of the white truck on Douglas Drive. The black marks you leave all around the Amigo Drive area are unsightly and noisy as you smoke your tires. The marks point right to your driveway.
Orchids to the new club manager at the Elks. She has calmed the staff and the drama has left the building. Thank you!
Onions to the employer who doesn’t take the time to review your long time employee’s salaries. It has been years since many of us have had a bump in pay. Shame on you as you continue on your many travels here, there, and everywhere.
Orchids to The Cobbler, shoe repair shop on McCulloch Boulevard. I came in with a problem shoe and you fixed it on the spot. I only waited about five minutes. Thank you so much. Wonderful to have you and your beautiful shop in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to the staff at Mohave Community College library for finding a rather obscure book for me. Jerry.
Orchids to Danielle at Albertsons pharmacy! What awesome customer service and always smiling. They’re lucky to have her working for them.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
If you ask any security consultant about one of the biggest physical security risk…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.