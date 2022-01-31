Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids and a big thank you to Rob at Mills Bros Furniture and Sleep Center for his excellent customer service. He worked very hard to take care of us! Also, thank you to Bruce and the delivery crew. They were fast, friendly, efficient and on time!
Onions to the credit union in Lake Havasu City for not accepting other credit unions transactions. Time for another credit union.
Onions to triggered restaurant owners about pricing. So, when things get somewhat normal again are you going to lower prices or do you think people will continue to overpay?
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City police officer who pulled me over on Constellation Drive. I called the Motor Vehicle Division and they did receive my check on the 5th but said it could take 15 days after processing. Thank you for the reminder. Liz
Onions to the bar and restaurant that kicks people out for wearing masks and excuses the policy by saying that no one in the building is sick. What a bunch of blarney.
Onions to the local bar and restaurant that will kick you out if you wear a mask. No matter if you just had surgery and a high risk. What happened to my body, my choice? I will never eat at that horrible place.
Orchids to the Havasu Regional Medical Center staff, who saved my life this week. Every person I encountered made my scary journey less scary.
Onions to city planners. The traffic has gotten horrible. Too many people and too many houses being built. I would like to keep our beautiful town simple. Stop building, as we do not need more people and cars.
Onions to the people with their boats in the channel blocking the balloons from touching the water.
Orchids to “Unique This”. I bought the most beautiful glass work from them and they actually delivered it! Their customer service is unparalleled. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.