Orchids to Victor and Fred of Supreme Stone. Trying to install a new sink in our kitchen and needed the opening in the granite enlarged. It was a super fast response, very professional and made every effort to keep the mess to a minimum. Great job. Linda and Ron
Orchids to Havasu Hardware. Had to run in for a simple washer and get out fast and they helped me right away. No waiting at the cash register either. These folks always seem to know their goods and their customer service is always so right on.
Orchids to Liz for being brave enough to join us in our weekly card game. Great to have you aboard! The hand-foot-and-toe gang.
Orchids to the Onion about the city needing to watch the number of healthy males panhandling in Lake Havasu City. It is a vile behavior and a business. If you give them money, they will multiply like the plague.
Orchids to paving of Main Street. I don’t think the businesses suffered too much due to back entrances and the street is a dream to drive on now.
Onions to liquor bars in grocery stores. What’s next, gambling licenses? When does it end?
Orchids to the Winter Olympics! I love watching the winter events, so much more fun than the summer events. Bring home gold!
Onions to paying higher than the state average per gallon for gasoline. Why is gas always cheaper in Bullhead City, anyway?
Onions to all who aren’t responsible for the disposal of their trash. Have you seen the horrific amount of trash blowing around with these winds? Just awful! C’mon folks, we’re better than that! Mind your trash!
Onions to the club whose members are unwelcoming and snotty. We are new in town and thought you would be a great place to meet people. We heard you had a bad reputation, we should have listened.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
