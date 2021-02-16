Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Paws and Claws Veterinary Clinic for cheerfully providing me with the information I needed to get my dog’s medication online from Chewys when they didn’t carry it.
Onions to the man driving a flashy Corvette around town with large wing on back. Friends in the know tell me that’s a “spoiler.” They say it’s most beneficial at speeds over 150 mph. Race cars use them. I assume you race that car on the street?
Onions to little Timmy shouting from a rooftop that he has made the “big time” with his Tesla! The Model 3 is only 35K. Wanna brag, own a Lamborghini Veneno or a Bugatti Veyron. Appears you still have not amounted to anything!
Onion to the driver of a white vehicle that ran into the back bumper of our vehicle in the Ross/Dollar Tree parking lot and then took off. You were gone by the time we could get out of our vehicle. You should be sporting a nice dent in your front fender.
Onions to the PE teacher who humiliates and bullies her students in front of the entire class, then condones bullying from the “mean girls” to continue. In this time of rising teen suicide and bullying incidents nationwide, the school gets an F.
Orchids to the four families that decided to pass on Brinkley (now known as Wilson) at the WAHS. After just three weeks of love, this terrified, growling pup is the most lovable dog imaginable. He just needed lots of TLC.
Onions to the Vegas clown paid to drive over and perform at our son’s birthday party. The man showed up smelling like cheap cologne, cigarettes, and beer. Jokes targeted a much older crowd totally flopped with six-year-old’s. We should’ve listened to friends and rented the inflatable jump room instead.
Onions to the onion complaining about the flashing yellow signals. It’s not that confusing. Green means go, red means stop and yellow means proceed with caution. This is probably the first driving lesson you learn. If that is overwhelming, get rid of your car and get an Uber account. The flashing yellow has done wonders to keep traffic flowing.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.