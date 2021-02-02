Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to “loco in the head” psychic. Beware! Met her online and rendezvoused at bar. She read tarots in my car, as her RV carpet was recently cleaned. Gal claimed she’d been a psychic to the stars. None of her projections came true for me. I’m now out five hundred bucks and she left town!
Orchids to vaccines at MCC. But onions to no appointments available on any day from now to March. Is the scheduling site not yet operating? Havasu needs facts from people in charge. How can we get an appointment? Communication with the public has been poor or non-existent.
Onions to the unprofessional food server. You informed us we needed masks even when eating. We’d never heard of such but politely obliged. It wasn’t until done that you said it was a punk. You ruined our dinner. Making our friends from South Dakota, along with us, the brunt of a joke was not amusing.
Orchids to coworkers who stuck up for me. As for the rest of you, what I have to say isn’t nice. You people are traitors to turn me in. Yes, there was a bottle in my desk drawer. I need a drink every once in a while to work in that swamp. So do several others.
Onions to the urgent care. You have the rudest receptionist in all of Lake Havasu City! No wonder the place was empty, that should have been a clue to go across the street.
Orchids to whoever found our little lost dog and notified us. We were really distraught since our little bundle of joy is so special; after he lost an eye to a scorpion bite and had his back leg amputated after a rattlesnake bite. It’s nice to have little Lucky back home. The vet, thank you.
Onions to the self-checkout robot. It was my third time to use device. While scanning the last item, I removed glasses to rub my eyes. Robot shouted for all to hear, “Please return item to shopping area.” Strangers stared. I felt like a thief. I left the store sobbing. Was humiliated. Still crying at home, I made a stiff drink.
Orchids to Linda Callicoat at Smiths. She was very helpful with getting the new Smiths credit card.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
