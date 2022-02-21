Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the great paving job on McCulloch just in time for Winterfest! What a nice smooth walk it was. How about doing that all over town? There’s a huge need!
Orchids to our Chamber of Commerce for an amazing and delightful Winterfest. Something for everyone, great weather and happy people!
Onions to the Thursday afternoon limited parking for the classic cars. The more classic cars on the boulevard the better for our local businesses. They draw large crowds of appreciative viewers and many contribute to the local economy. Please consider parking elsewhere.
Orchids to Kiowa Drive-thru. Again, another great club footlong. Plus, they sent (with our
sandwich) a football napkin to put our sandwich on. We cut the sandwich and placed it on a napkin for all to enjoy. It set off our little Super Bowl party. Thanks to all the workers.
Orchids to GraceArts Live Theater. Havasu! Get out to see “The Wizard of Oz” at GraceArts Live Theater. It’s truly outstanding entertainment by our ‘local’ talent, and the children are truly magnificent, and a joy to see how much fun they are having. Treat yourself to a wonderful experience. TL
Onions to the speech therapist. She works with small children and is so intimidating to them. My child is afraid of her and hates going to something he really needs. Her behavior has been allowed for years!
Onions to all of the people in Lake Havasu City who do not know how to use their turn signals. It is the law!
Orchards to the gentleman for the help in loading our new TV into the car last Sunday. The wind was blowing and I would have lost it had he not had a hold of it. He even took the cart back into Walmart for me so I could secure the box. Neighbor helping neighbor is the Havasu lifestyle. Thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
